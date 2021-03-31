Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

BTDPY stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

