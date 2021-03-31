Barrington Research Increases Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target to $9.50

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its price target increased by analysts at Barrington Research from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

LINC stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.