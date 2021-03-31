BASIC Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.40 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $60.94 million and $62.40 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.42 or 0.00642406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00067635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,597,095,832 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

