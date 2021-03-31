Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded up $6.12 on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 988,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,740. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.99 million and a P/E ratio of -50.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen started coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

