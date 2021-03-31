Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Update

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,074.0 days.

Beazley stock remained flat at $$4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. Beazley has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th. Investec upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liability services, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

