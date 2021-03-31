Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.48. 7,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $217.33 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

