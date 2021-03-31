Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,720,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,850,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $243.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,005. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $217.33 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.16.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.