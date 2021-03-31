Beefy.Finance Hits Market Cap of $155.04 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $155.04 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be bought for $2,153.37 or 0.03654705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00238125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00016645 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00050261 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance.

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

