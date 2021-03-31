Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.04 EPS

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $2.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BLCM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,647. The company has a market cap of $17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.