Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,700 Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Longview Acquisition alerts:

In related news, Director Larry Robbins bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Longview Acquisition stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

Longview Acquisition Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW).

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.