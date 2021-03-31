Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock worth $373,518,525. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.80. The company has a market cap of $820.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.