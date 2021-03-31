Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 180 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $199.65 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $201.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.85 and its 200-day moving average is $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

