Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

