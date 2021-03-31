Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 106.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

