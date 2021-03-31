Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $197,842,000 after buying an additional 468,026 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $304.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.54 and a 200-day moving average of $274.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.00 and a 52-week high of $305.68. The stock has a market cap of $328.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

