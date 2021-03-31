Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $451.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.40 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

