Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,462,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,951,000. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 128,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,954,000 after purchasing an additional 115,196 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BERY opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,000 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

