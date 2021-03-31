BHP Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 14,096 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 12,486% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,007,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,683,000.

BBL traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

BBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

