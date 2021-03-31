BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 4,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

