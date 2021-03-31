BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 3,016 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $105,590.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,344.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $17,934,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

