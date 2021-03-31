Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $41.84 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $41.84 or 0.00070665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $732.74 million and approximately $104.12 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00259770 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00084754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 131.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

