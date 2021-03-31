Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 109.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $249,861.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 135.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.00265591 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00070140 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00088189 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.