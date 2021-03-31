BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Robert W. Eddy Sells 12,870 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $584,040.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert W. Eddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56.

BJ opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after buying an additional 421,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,274,000 after buying an additional 665,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

