BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 1,845,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,789,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

