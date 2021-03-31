BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.36.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

TSE:BB traded down C$1.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,879. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total transaction of C$341,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Also, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $654,480 over the last quarter.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.