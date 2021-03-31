BlackBerry (TSE:BB) PT Raised to C$11.30 at Raymond James

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$11.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

BB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.12.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of TSE BB traded down C$1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.68. 5,630,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,482. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The company has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.38.

In related news, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$267,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,880. Also, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00. Insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $654,480 over the last three months.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.