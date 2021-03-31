BlackCoin (BLK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.94 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $1.94 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014445 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,571,604 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

