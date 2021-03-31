BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 54,175 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

