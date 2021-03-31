BlackRock Inc. Acquires 119,737 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AGFS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

AGFS stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. Research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.