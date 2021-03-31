BlackRock Inc. Buys 49,981 Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Calyxt worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 788.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Calyxt by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

CLXT stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Calyxt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.36.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLXT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Calyxt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

