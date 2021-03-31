BlackRock Inc. Buys 916,964 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 374.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.18% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHT. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

NYSE AHT opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $304.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

