BlackRock Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,703 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 53,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,600,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 358,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 125,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

