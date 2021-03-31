BlackRock Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 74,935 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $256.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

