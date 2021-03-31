BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BlackRock by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,333,000 after buying an additional 31,428 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

NYSE BLK opened at $749.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.90 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.91. The firm has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.