BlackRock Inc. Purchases 74,476 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,476 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.05% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 53.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.66. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

