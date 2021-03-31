BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BRNA opened at GBX 190.20 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.76. The stock has a market cap of £151.75 million and a P/E ratio of -17.45. BlackRock North American Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 127.13 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Get BlackRock North American Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock North American Income Trust

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.