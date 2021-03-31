BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,972,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,181,000 after purchasing an additional 88,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 306,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 214,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the period.

NYSE BBN opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

