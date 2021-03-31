BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Position Raised by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BBN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $27.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.