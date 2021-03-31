Blackstone Mortgage Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 10,010 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,061% compared to the average daily volume of 862 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,716. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

