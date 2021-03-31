Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Shares Up 0.8%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.25. 11,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 16,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Blue Prism Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

About Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.