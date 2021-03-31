bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Raised to $35.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 428,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after buying an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $18,413,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

