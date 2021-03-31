BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $76.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 69.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

IONS stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 331.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

