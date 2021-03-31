Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Update

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,212,100 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the February 28th total of 709,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,212.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

BRLXF remained flat at $$31.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Boralex has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

