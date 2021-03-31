Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYD. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$253.20.

TSE:BYD opened at C$216.08 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$132.60 and a 12 month high of C$245.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$223.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$216.37.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

