BP (NYSE:BP) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded BP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. BP’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

