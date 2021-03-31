Bradley Mark J. Buys New Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,648,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after buying an additional 161,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,804,000 after buying an additional 320,848 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evolent Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after buying an additional 347,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. 7,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

