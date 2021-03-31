Bradley Mark J. Buys New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.6% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after buying an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 180,684 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 214,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,767,000 after purchasing an additional 177,089 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 126,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,163 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.47.

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $265.55. 6,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,620. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

