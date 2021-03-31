Bradley Mark J. Buys New Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 302.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.23. 15,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,140. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

