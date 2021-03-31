Bradley Mark J. Takes $1.37 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.36. 186,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $104.52 and a 52-week high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

