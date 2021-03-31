Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,619 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $67,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,301,000 after buying an additional 455,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after buying an additional 288,518 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $24,665,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,534,000 after buying an additional 117,451 shares during the period.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,094.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,198 shares of company stock worth $8,458,172. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

Shares of BFAM opened at $169.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.47, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.05.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

